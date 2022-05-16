MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman was shot and killed at a Midtown apartment complex on Thursday morning.

Officers were called out to the Tuscany Apartments on Poplar just after midnight where they located a woman shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Memphis Police on Friday identified the victim as Mallory Morgan. Morgan worked in communications for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, according to the school’s website, and did pet-sitting for Rover.

Mallory Morgan (via UTHSC)





Alvin Jones is shocked after waking up and finding this dent in his car’s bumper. It is a somber reminder of what took place just after 12:30 in the morning.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a black car pushed into another vehicle. Upon inspection, they saw the driver’s side window shot out and a woman sitting in the driver’s seat shot to death.

It’s unclear if she lived in the apartment complex, but some residents say they’ve seen her car before.

“That car been here. I’ve been noticing that car literally probably for the last few weeks,” one woman who lives in the apartment complex said.

A few residents we spoke to say they heard up to three gunshots. One woman says she heard a commotion outside her window moments before police arrived.

MPD says the person who pulled the trigger was gone. It’s unknown if the victim knew her killer.

“Nothing like that never actually happens over here. So, it’s like really confusing but at the same time it’s like I really hope that’s it nothing something that somebody’s going to come back and keep targeting other people that live over here,” the woman said.

Every resident stated there are no security cameras in the parking lot, and they say that’s a huge security concern considering everything that happened

WREG reached out to Makowsky Ringel Greenberg – the company that manages the apartment complex – for comment on residents’ safety concerns.

They provided this statement:

First, we are saddened by the loss of life at the property and offer our condolences to the victim’s family.

Regarding the incident, as the police department is still conducting an active investigation, they have not yet shared many details with us as to what happened, or even the identity of the victim.

During our 9 years of managing The Tuscany, our experiences have been that it is a small and quiet property, and that there have been very few minor incidents at the property during that time. Certainly, we take our residents’ concerns very seriously.

We will review our current crime prevention measures and investigate adding other measures which could help to mitigate the potential for crime at the property, including the installation of cameras. Makowsky Ringel Greenberg, LLC

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, please call 901-528-CASH.