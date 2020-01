NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WATE)- Police in New Market are asking for your help as they search for a suspect accused of armed robbery.

Officers getting the call around 9 Saturday night for an armed robbery at the New Market Grocery.

The suspect appears to be 5 foot 9, and weighing around 180 pounds. We’re told he fled on foot.

If you see this suspect or anyone matching this description you’re asked to call New Market Police at 865-475-6855 or 9-1-1.