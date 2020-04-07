Police in Texas arrest teen who claimed she was intentionally spreading coronavirus

CARROLLTON, Texas — Police in Texas have arrested a teenager who allegedly claimed she had contracted coronavirus and planned to infect others.
Lorraine Maradiaga, 18, is charged with making terroristic threats for content she posted on Snapchat.
According to police, this is a third-degree felony charge.
According to Carrollton police, the 18-year-old, went on social media and said she tested positive for COVID-19 and is “willfully spreading it.”
Police said they “currently have no proof” the suspect tested positive.
Maradiaga was arraigned and her bond was set at $20,000 before she was transferred to the Denton County Jail. She is ordered to quarantine for 21 days upon release from custody as a precaution, police said.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county case counts continue to climb; deaths due to COVID-19 rise to 65 in TN
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Tennessee gov sees good news in virus model, urges vigilance
- Social distance ‘tailgating’
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Unemployment filers await supplemental checks
- Sugarlands Distillery donates hand sanitizer to Priority Ambulance crews
- Gyms & COVID-19: Policies and alternate ways to get you moving
- Coronavirus: ‘Give yourself, your partner, your children grace that this is a hard time,’ says doctor with advice on family relationships during quarantine
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 65 deaths and 3,802 cases of COVID-19 in state
- Want to help your neighbor during COVID-19? Here’s how
- IHME estimates on COVID-19 deaths in Tennessee dramatically lower
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 119 cases in Knox County, recoveries up to 70
- Amid virus, White House warns Americans to avoid going out — even to grocery stores, if possible
- Walgreens to provide face covers, temperature checks for employees