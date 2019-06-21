UPDATE: Juvenile in custody in connection with Montgomery Village shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A juvenile has been taken into custody in connection with a Thursday night shooting in Montgomery Village, Knoxville Police said Friday afternoon.

The juvenile is in custody for “prohibited handgun possession” and additional charges are pending. The juvenile is a suspect in a shooting in the 1400 block of the Daylily Drive in Montgomery Village

Knoxville Police Department officers were called to the scene on a report of a shooting just after 8:30 p.m. where they found one man with a single gunshot wound.

That first victim was transported to UT Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

KPD also saying a second gunshot wound victim arrived via private vehicle at the hospital a short time later with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The two shootings are belied to be related, KPD said.

“Investigators and forensic technicians responded to the scene and to the hospital and are continuing the investigation at this time,” the KPD release states.