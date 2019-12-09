Police investigating after body discovered along North Knoxville road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An investigation is underway Monday morning after police discover a man’s body in North Knoxville.

Officers made the discovery around 10 p.m. Sunday along Geta Road while responding to a report of an individual lying in the grass.

We’re told that man was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.

Investigators and forensic technicians responded to the scene. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.