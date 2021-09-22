Police investigating after gunfire reportedly exchanged at West Town Mall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police say they’re looking for two suspects believed to be involved in an attempted armed robbery at West Town Mall that occurred late Tuesday.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, at around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 21, KPD officers received a call regarding a shooting in the parking lot of the Belk department store at the West Town Mall. Officers arrived on the scene and found two vehicles that had been in a wreck. Police say a male victim was located at the scene, detained, and found in possession of a handgun.

The man told police that he met the two male subjects in the parking lot to sell a cell phone. The victim told police that during that exchange, the two suspects held him at gunpoint in an attempt to rob him; with one suspect reportedly firing a shot, which is when the victim accelerated his vehicle, struck a parked vehicle and then crashed into the rear of the suspect vehicle.

The victim then fired shots at the suspects before they fled on foot from the area.

KPD says responding officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the two suspects. The victim was not injured during the incident and no gunshot victims were reported or located. The incident is being investigated by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free P3 Tips mobile app.