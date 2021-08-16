Police investigating after shooting victim arrives at Knoxville hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting outside an apartment complex that injured a teen.
Officers responded to the shooting in the parking lot of Holston Oaks Apartment on Riverside Drive Sunday afternoon. No gunshot victim was found at the time, but two vehicles and an apartment building had been struck by gunfire. Multiple shell casings were also found in front of the complex.
While officers were on scene, police say a 17-year-old male arrived at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
At this time, it is believed the victim was involved in the shooting at the apartment.
