SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities are investigating what a city spokesperson says is “an apparent homicide” in a Sevierville neighborhood on Thursday. The identity of the woman is being withheld pending notification of the family.

Police officers are canvassing the area for more information.

According to the City of Sevierville, dispatch received a call around 2:20 a.m. for a report of a gunshot in the area of Grassy Meadows Lane. Officers responded to the neighborhood and interviewed at least two people but found nothing and left around 3:15 a.m.

Later Thursday morning, around 8 a.m., dispatch received a call from a co-worker of the victim who reported that they went to her home after she didn’t show up to work; they were unable to make contact with anyone and when officers responded, they found the woman’s body inside the residence.

The city says there were also several children and an adult inside the home when officers responded, but none of them are considered to be suspects at this time. No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

The city also said that Sevierville Police officers are going door-to-door, in the neighborhood, in an effort to interview local residents while detectives are processing the scene and conducting interviews.

The investigation is in the early stages and additional information will be released as it becomes available.