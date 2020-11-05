LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Loudon County law enforcement say they are investigating a robbery in Lenoir City. The incident happened Thursday afternoon.
An FBI spokesperson says it happened at Foothills Federal Credit Union on U.S 321 at Hickman Street.
Federal officers were still on the scene late Thursday afternoon. This is developing story.
- Police investigating credit union robbery in Lenoir City
- Weigel’s hiring across East Tennessee
- Knox County Health Dept.: Benchmarks stay the same, tips given for holiday gatherings
- Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 271,771 COVID-19 cases and 3,509 deaths
- Wisconsin chief election official provide Thursday update