One person was hurt Sunday following an apparent gunfight in East Knoxville.

We’re told it happened Sunday morning. Knoxville police officers found several people running from a nightclub parking lot on East Magnolia Avenue.

35 to 40 shell casings were found in the front area of that club.

One person who was shot in the ankle showed up at UT Medical Center.

Police say about 100 people were in the club’s parking lot but no one would provide them with information.