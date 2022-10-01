KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are investigating a hit and run wreck that left a bicyclist dead on Friday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Around 11:15 p.m. last night, KPD officers responded to a crash on Magnolia Avenue near Spruce Street. KPD reports that a male bicyclist was found laying in the road with severe injuries. He was taken to UT Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say that the vehicle involved in the wreck fled the scene before officers arrived, and the car has not yet been identified. Based on the investigation of the scene, KPD believes that the vehicle is possible possibly a gray or silver Nissan SUV, which is missing its drivers side mirror.

The wreck is still under investigation by KPD crash reconstruction personnel, according to police. Anyone who has any information is urged by police to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.