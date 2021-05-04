Police investigating fatal shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a fatal East Knoxville shooting that occurred late Monday night.

Officers responded to the 400 block of S. Hembree Street in reference to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Monday. A male victim was found outside of a residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Tipsters can remain anonymous.