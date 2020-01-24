Police investigating fatal South Knoxville apartment shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We’re learning about a fatal overnight shooting at an apartment complex in South Knoxville.

Knoxville police responded to the Southland Apartments just before 1 a.m., for the reported shooting. The victim was found deceased with several gunshot wounds when officers arrived.

An investigation is now underway.

If you have any information, please call the KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email crimestoppers@knoxvilletn.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.