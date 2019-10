WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Wartburg police are hoping someone will recognize a man suspected of breaking into cars at a local high school.

Police think this man broke into cars at Wartburg Central High School on Saturday.

He is also wanted for questioning by other law enforcement agencies in the Cookeville area for similar crimes.

If you have any information about what happened, call the Wartburg Police Department at 423-346-7090. Callers can remain anonymous.