1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at East Knoxville apartment complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead and another has been hospitalized after a shooting at an East Knoxville apartment complex on Wednesday evening, according to Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting with a victim at Holston Oaks Apartments at around 5 p.m. As they arrived, they found a female victim in a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. A male victim was found at the scene suffering from at last one gunshot wound.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was transported to UT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Multiple KPD units are on scene and at this time no suspects are in custody. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stopper by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app P3 Tips. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.