Police investigating shooting death of Tennessee State student found on campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee State University student found unconscious in the hallway of a residence hall Sunday had been shot and eventually died from his injuries, investigators said.

Someone discovered the student around noon Sunday and alerted officers, TSU campus police revealed. Officers said the student was transported to TriStar Centennial Medical Center, then moved to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Metro police, who are also involved in the investigation, doctors determined the student, believed to be a 19-year-old male, died from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Campus police explained there was no report of a shooting or suspicious activity prior to the discovery of the unconscious student. Detectives with both agencies said they will look into all information, including video surveillance, to gather additional details, and determine where the shooting took place.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the TSU Police Department at 615-963-5171 or Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.