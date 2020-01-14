Police investigating string of Dandridge car burglaries

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dandridge police are investigating a string of vehicle burglaries reported in several subdivisions.

Dandridge police said these burglaries happened Monday night or early Tuesday morning in the Millstone and Majestic Bay subdivisions.

In each incident, suspects opened vehicles that were left unlocked and took several items.

If you see anything that looks suspicious, Dandridge police say to call 911 or their non-emergency dispatch at 865-475-3482.

Police also remind you to lock your vehicles and not leave valuables inside.