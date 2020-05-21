Police: Large bear spotted in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking the public to avoid an area of North Knoxville after a large black bear was spotted early Thursday.

Knoxville Police were advised that a large black bear was seen on Rennoc Road near North Broadway early Thursday morning. Units patrolling the area spotted the bear before it was last seen going into the woods in the area.

This morning officers were advised that a large black bear was seen on Rennoc Rd near Broadway. Units patrolling the area spotted the bear, which was last seen going into some woods in the area. If you see a bear, steer clear of it and don't follow it for any reason @tnwildlife pic.twitter.com/BFaVrQSqEx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) May 21, 2020

If spotted, KPD advises the public to avoid the bear and not to follow it for any reason.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.