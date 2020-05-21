KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking the public to avoid an area of North Knoxville after a large black bear was spotted early Thursday.
Knoxville Police were advised that a large black bear was seen on Rennoc Road near North Broadway early Thursday morning. Units patrolling the area spotted the bear before it was last seen going into the woods in the area.
If spotted, KPD advises the public to avoid the bear and not to follow it for any reason.
This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
- Ijams Nature Center goes virtual with its annual Mayapple Marketplace
- 28K+ new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee
- Police: Large bear spotted in North Knoxville
- Gus Duggerton takes over Twitter, hired as Tennessee’s new head coach
- Ever wanted to own a 15-ft Power T? Now could be your chance