Police: Lyft driver took passengers on wild, high-speed ride through Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the 21-year-old Lyft driver suspected of taking two sisters from out of state on a dangerous ride through Nashville last month, running red lights and nearly hitting several pedestrians.

Joseph Richard, 21, was charged Monday evening with two counts of reckless endangerment and false imprisonment.

According to an arrest affidavit, Metro police received an emergency 911 call from the sisters around 12:30 a.m. on May 26.

The paperwork states the two, who were visiting Nashville, ventured out to Broadway and eventually used the Lyft app to request a driver to transport them to another location.

The sisters told officers the Lyft driver, identified in the app as “Joseph”, picked them up and told them to buckle up, then drove erratically, speeding through red lights, nearly striking several pedestrians and a Metro officer on Broadway.

As the sisters screamed, cried and begged the driver to let them out, they said he stayed silent and kept driving dangerously.

The driver reportedly dropped them off at their destination, told them “y’all are a bunch of p*****s,” then sped off.

Police said they used the license plate provided by Lyft to identify Richard as the driver.

He was arrested Monday and booked into the Metro jail on a $13,000 bond.

