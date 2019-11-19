Police: Man ‘lusting over females’ at Etowah gas station arrested for public intoxication

ETOWAH, Tenn. (WATE) – A report from Etowah police states a man who initially gave a false name has been banned from a local gas station following his arrest for public intoxication Friday.

According to the Etowah Police Department, Jose Molina-Trejo, 28, was arrested Friday, Nov. 15 after police were called to the Shell gas station on South Tennessee Avenue, where officers observed Molina-Trejo had slurred speech, was swaying back and forth, had a strong alcoholic odor on his breath and was believed to be a danger to himself and the public. Witnesses say he “was lusting over females that came in and out of the Shell” and is alleged to have tried to grab a little girl and another woman’s hand.

When police interviewed one of the witnesses at the scene, she was in her vehicle, crying, and identified Molina-Trejo as the suspect. The woman told police she had pulled up to the Shell to air up her tires, when she noticed Molina-Trejo at her vehicle, trying to open the back door. Her 2-year-old daughter was in the backseat.

The woman told police he was trying to get her daughter.

The owners of the Shell station told police Molina-Trejo had been there for around 45 minutes, “lusting over females,” and had allegedly tried to grab the owner’s wife’s hand when she took out the trash.

When questioned by police, Molina-Trejo initially gave a false name, Jose Ernesto, before telling them his true name – after police checked with the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office jail upon booking him.

Police say the owners of the Shell do not want to press charges, but have banned Molina-Trejo from returning.

No injuries were reported from the incident.