Police: Michael Mosley ‘a danger to the community,’ wanted in fatal stabbing at Nashville Midtown bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 23-year-old man is wanted by police in connection to the fatal stabbings that occurred over the weekend in a Midtown Nashville bar.

The Metro Hills Police precinct officials said in a Monday night news conference that arrest warrants for Michael Mosley were being sworn out by detectives that will charge Mosley with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide for the incident early Saturday at the Dogwood Bar.

Mosley is being charged in the deaths of Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni, III, who were both fatally stabbed across the street from the bar. A third victim, 21-year-old A.J. Bethurum, is recovering from his wounds as of Monday night.

Police explained the incident began over unwanted advancements made by Mosley toward a woman in the bar. The woman was a friend of the three victims, police said, and after the unwanted advancements, a verbal dispute occurred inside the bar, then – a fight ensued outside the bar; the stabbing happened across the street from the bar.

Bethurum, a senior biochemistry major at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, told WATE 6 On Your Side on Monday that he was praying for the families of his friends.

“All of my thoughts and prayers go out to the families of my buddies who we lost during the incident,” Bethurum said.

Michael Mosley, convicted felon

Police saying Monday night that Mosley has a violent past and is a convicted felon of violent crimes.

“We consider him to be a danger to the community,” police officials said after confirming Mosley’s believed involvement in the deaths; later saying, “We consider him a danger to Middle Tennessee.”

Initially, police had wanted Mosley and three other individuals for questioning; as four people were seen in video surveillance. Police said they had spoken with two of the people, but had not located Mosley and could not yet identify the fourth person.

With Mosley being charged, police say the case is far from over.

Warrants will be issued against Mosley tonight, “but that doesn’t mean it’s over. It’s important for the community to help us now – and get Michael Mosley off the streets,” police officials said. “The investigation is still in full process, there is still a lot to be done.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

