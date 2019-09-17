Police: Middle TN high school student kidnapped from school by MS-13 member

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old faces multiple charges after he’s accused of kidnapping a student at Glencliff High School earlier this year and assaulting the juvenile when he refused to join the MS-13 street gang.

The incident happened in January and was reported in April, but police said Franklin Pineda-Caceres was arrested and charged on Monday.

According to an arrest warrant, a student told officers that Franklin Pineda-Caceres, a man he had been hanging around with, showed up at his high school with two other males. The three grabbed the juvenile and forced him into a vehicle, the report states.

Police said the student was driven to an apartment on Tampa Drive where Pineda-Caceres ordered him to join the MS-13 gang. When the victim refused, investigators allege Pineda-Caceres and the two other males beat the victim.

The three then drove the student back to a location near Glencliff High School, dropped him off and sped away, police said.

Pineda-Caceres was booked into the Metro jail Monday night on charges including aggravated kidnapping and reckless endangerment. He also faces an immigration charge.

Police have not said if the other two males involved have been arrested.