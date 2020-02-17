Police: Middle TN man nearly beat wife to death over wardrobe choice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged with attempted criminal homicide after nearly beating his wife to death in Whites Creek over the weekend, a police report alleges.

According to an arrest warrant, a witness called police after seeing Percy Thompson, 34, punch his wife and throw her to the ground.

The paperwork states officers arrived at the home and found the victim covered in blood in the backseat of a car, while her mother was in the front seat.

Upon interviewing the victim’s mother, police said she explained Thompson started yelling at his wife about what she wore to church in front of their children. Detectives said the victim had ordered Thompson to leave. When she tried to get away with her children, Thompson reportedly came back and forced his way inside.

Police said Thompson pushed his wife down the stairs and repeatedly beat her in the face. He left her there, packed his car with clothes and drove away from the scene, officers explained. He was later located a few miles from the home.

At the time of the attack, Thompson was out on bond for a previous domestic assault against the victim. He has a lengthy criminal history, which includes domestic assaults. There are at least seven documented domestic incidents between him and his wife.

Thompson was booked into the Metro jail Sunday night on charges including attempted criminal homicide, driving on a revoked license and failure to appear. His bond was set at $301,000.