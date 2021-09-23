Police: Missing Morristown man may have stayed at Greeneville hotel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man who may have recently stayed at a hotel in Greeneville.

The family of 63-year-old Danny “Dan” Neeley told investigators they last had contact with him on Sept. 15. He may have recently stayed at Days Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway.

Neeley stands 6’4″ tall, weighs 164 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He is diabetic and has one leg amputated at the knee and uses crutches.

He may be driving a white Chevrolet Trailblazer with an unknown license plate number. 

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact police anytime through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701. 

