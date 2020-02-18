Police: Naked man spits at Nashville officers, chews on cruiser

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 68-year-old naked man is accused of assaulting several officers in downtown Nashville and making “biological waste” in the back of a police cruiser early Monday morning.

According to an arrest warrant, officers spotted a man in the nude with only his face covered underneath the Shelby Street pedestrian bridge at Second Avenue South. When police ordered him to uncover his head, the paperwork states he attempted to punch the officers, then spit on them multiple times, before kicking them.

While in the back of a patrol car, police said the man “made biological waste” and began chewing on multiple parts of the vehicle.

The man did not have any identification on him, but detectives said they were able to identify him as Roger Oden. The 68-year-old was booked into the Metro jail Monday morning on charges including assault on an officer, vandalism and public indecency.