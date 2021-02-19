Police: North Knoxville shooting suspect threatened to kill woman 2 weeks prior

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Paul Foutner, the man charged with two counts of attempted murder in a North Knoxville shooting that hospitalized a woman and damaged a school bus, now faces a third attempted murder charge unrelated to the shooting.

On Feb. 2, police responded to a report of a woman hiding inside a stock room of a gas station in the 2500 block of Broadway, according to an arrest report. Police say the person she was hiding from was Foutner.

The report states that police observed signs of abrasions around her neck and injuries on her scalp from her hair being pulled out. She told investigators she got into a verbal argument with Foutner inside a vehicle and he yanked her back in side the car as she tried to exit.

The police report states the victim told investigators Foutner put his hands around her neck attempting to strangulate her while screaming, “B****, I’ll kill you.”

Following the altercation, they got back into the vehicle and drove toward Broadway, where the woman told Foutner she needed gas and pulled into a gas station. There, she went inside the convenience store and asked staff to hid her.

Police said a witness saw Foutner enter the store and heard him saying, “I will ****ing kill her.” However police said Foutner fled the scene before they arrived.

Officers obtained a picture of Foutner entering the store at the gas station. District Attorney Heather Good confirmed his identity through the Michigan National Crime Information Center.

Foutner is now charged with attempted second degree murder and vandalism for the Feb. 2 incident. a Knoxville Police spokesperson said these charges were added following the Feb. 17 arrest because Foutner fled the scene and officers were unable to locate him.

Foutner is also charged in connection with the Feb. 17 shooting on N. Central Street near Atlantic Avenue. He is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and one count of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Police said the victim from the Feb. 17 shooting remains in very critical condition at UT Medical Center.