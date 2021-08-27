Police: Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing I-40 early Friday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred early Friday on westbound Interstate 40 that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old man.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, just before 2 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, KPD officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on I-40 West near the Cedar Bluff Road exit ramp. The male pedestrian, age 21, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

KPD says its preliminary investigation shows that the man had been walking across the westbound lanes of I-40 when he was hit by a black SUV and that driver remained on-scene following the collision. KPD Crash Reconstruction investigators responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, KPD said. No further details were shared.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE news app for updates on this story.