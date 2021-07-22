Police probe explosion at Kentucky Dippin’ Dots factory

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky authorities are trying to figure out what caused an explosion at a Paducah Dippin’ Dots factory that injured 10 people.  

A Paducah Police spokesperson says they received a call about the explosion at 4:03 p.m. on Wednesday.

The building where it occurred is owned by Dippin’ Dots but is not one where they manufacture ice cream. Instead it is used to manufacture ingredients for a third-party company.

The explosion happened as a truck was unloading liquid nitrogen at the facility, but police are not yet sure what caused the blast.

Ten people were taken to local hospitals, but the spokesperson did not know the severity of their injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Groundbreaking event held for rehab facility for mothers

City of Maryville hiring for multiple positions

Newport Police captain charged with stealing from Greene County church

Remote Area Medical hosting free medical clinic in Maryville

TWRA issues warning about bird disease

Maryville man arrested on child neglect, other charges