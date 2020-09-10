Police pursuit beginning in Sweetwater ends with fatal crash in Madisonville

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A McMinn County woman died Wednesday night after a crash Tennessee Highway Patrol said stemmed from a pursuit that started as a domestic situation at a Walmart.

The chase started in Sweetwater and ended in Madisonville after the vehicle ran a red light, hitting a second vehicle.

Elizabeth French was killed and her passenger, a man from Detroit, was injured. The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were also hurt.

