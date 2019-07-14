Police pursuit ends in fiery crash in North Knoxville

A police pursuit ended in a fiery crash and an arrest in North Knoxville Sunday morning.

The incident happened on Inskip Road and Bruhin Road near Brookside Villas.

Witnesses say there was a helicopter hovering over the scene for some time.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was a chase with their deputies and that the car they were chasing did eventually catch fire.

KCSO also confirmed the suspect involved was taken into custody, although they have not released the suspect’s name or why they were chasing the person.