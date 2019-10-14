Police pursuit ends with crash in Monroe County, driver facing charges

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man facing charges Monday after a police chase ended with a crash in Monroe County.

The chase happening in Madisonville early Sunday morning. Police say an officer tried to pull over Jason Murphy as he allegedly sped through the area of New Highway 68 and Old State Road when he refused to stop.

The chase went into Tellico Plains before Murphy finally wrecked his vehicle in the area of Lick Creek Road. He faces several charges including felony evading, reckless endangerment, an open container violation and driving under the influence.