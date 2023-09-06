OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement response to a barricaded person in an Oak Ridge apartment has disrupted a school bus route, according to an Oak Ridge Schools official. A City of Oak Ridge spokesperson said the call came in just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

An email sent out to principals informing them that students who normally ride the bus and get dropped off at the Tara Hills Apartments will need to be picked up by parents instead.

“Please start the process of notifying parents to have these students picked up at dismissal,” the email from Bruce Lay, executive director of school leadership with Oak Ridge Schools, states in part.

Lay also stated that there was a report of a person who barricaded and claimed to have weapons in an apartment off of Edinboro Lane.

City of Oak Ridge spokesperson Lauren Gray shared in an email to WATE 6 On Your Side that Oak Ridge Police, SWAT and negotiators were at Tara Hills Apartments where there is believed to be an armed and barricaded person inside one of the apartments. The call came in at 11:03 a.m.

“At this time, roads are not closed – just a parking area in front of the apartment,” Gray clarified at around 12:45 p.m. “Road closures in the area are anticipated. More information will be released as it becomes available.”