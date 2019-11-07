Police respond to reported incident at Mountain View Academy for Young Men

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – State officials said Wednesday night the medical call for an incident at Mountain View Academy for Young Men involved a staff member and was not related to any youth in the facility.

“We have heard from the police and TrueCore, the provider that operates Mountain View. An ambulance was called to the campus because a staff member had a medical emergency — not related to any youth there. Standard procedure is for the police to accompany the ambulance onto the campus. The facility is secure and there was no riot as has been posted on social media.” Jennifer Donnals, Tennessee Department of Child Services

ORIGINAL STORY:

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Officers were dispatched Wednesday evening to a local youth detention facility for a reported riot – about a week after other similar incidents began.

According to Jefferson County dispatch, the initial medical call for police came in just before 6 p.m.

Dispatch confirmed to WATE 6 On Your Side a riot had occurred at the facility.

