Police say 3-year-old suffered critical head wound in Middle Tennessee shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a three-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the head Monday morning at a Madison home.

It happened just after 10 a.m. at a home in the 3600 block of Village Trail.

Police said the little boy was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with what police spokesman Don Aaron called a “very, very critical head wound.”

According to Aaron, officers are working to determine exactly what happened, who had the gun and who all was inside the home when the little boy was shot.

“We have a lot of questions. Who had the gun when the child was hit? We don’t know the answer at this point,” Aaron said.

Search warrants are being sought so officers can search the home. Police said they have not located the gun yet.

Aaron said the child and his parents were staying at the home, and other children were inside the home at the time.

A neighbor told News 2 they heard at least one gunshot and saw the little boy being taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said they have spoken to everyone who was inside the home at the time.

“There have been some different accounts given to us early on. The parents are very distraught over what’s taken place. We need to sort things out.”

According to police, a Glock 40 caliber was found an Oldsmobile on the property.

The gun was reported stolen on July 20, 2018.

The owner said it was taken during a burglary from his locked pick drop On Byrum Avenue.

