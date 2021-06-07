Police: Search for man who fled on motorcycle in Madisonville continues

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Madisonville Police said Monday they were continuing to search for a man they say fled from them on a motorcycle, which has since been found, Sunday night.

Police said they had been working the case relentlessly overnight, following leads and possible locations for the man who they believe was involved with a woman who had run into the Taco Bell Sunday night yelling for help. Responding officers had observed the man on the motorcycle and pursued him down Highway 411 Sunday before he laid the vehicle down and fled on foot.

The man seems to have disappeared into the Monroe County night after fleeing on foot. He was described by police as a white male, short in height, wearing a red T-shirt and blue pants. Residents near the area of Mason Road and Badger Road were warned by police to report suspicious activity since that was the area the man was last seen Sunday night.

On Monday, the motorcycle was found to be registered out of Townsend, Tenn. Madisonville Police said they have been in contact with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, which checked several locations in their county.

“At this time we believe the suspect had access to a cell phone and has since been picked up from the area of Mason Road,” Madisonville Police in a social media post update on the case. “Due to it being an ongoing investigation we are withholding any names of interest related to this case at this time for investigative purposes.”

Madisonville Police said Monday that this was an active case with information changing by the minute.