UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities in Unicoi County are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a shooting Monday.

A post from Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley states that deputies are looking for Jason Daniel Vestal. Federal and state warrants have been obtained for Vestal’s arrest, according to Hensley.

Vestal was reportedly involved in a shooting in the Canah Chapel community of Unicoi County on Monday afternoon, Hensley wrote.

Vestal is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him or knows of his location is asked to call 911.