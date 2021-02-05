Police searching for man last seen at McGhee-Tyson Airport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is seeking public assistance to locate a man last seen at McGhee-Tyson Airport.

Scott Sparkuhl, 34, was last seen on Feb. 1 at Mcghee-Tyson Aiport in Alcoa. According to Knoxville Police, Sparkuhl left his wallet, phone, personal effects and medical equipment in a rental vehicle. It is unknown how he left the airport.

On Friday afternoon, investigators said they have evidence that Sparkuhl was dropped off in the Fort Sanders area near East Tennessee Children’s Hospital via taxi around 11 a.m. on Feb. 2.

Foul play is not suspected.

He is approximately 6’1″ tall and 375 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Sparkuhl’s whereabouts is asked to call 865-215-7212. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.