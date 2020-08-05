Police searching for man who took photos of woman inside Sevierville Walmart restroom

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sevierville Police are working to identify a person of interest after someone allegedly took pictures of a woman inside a restroom.

Sevierville Police saying this happened inside the women’s restroom at the Walmart along the Parkway.

Anyone who knows who this person is should call SPD Detective Krista Weaver at 865-868-1751.

