Police searching for man who took photos of woman inside Sevierville Walmart restroom

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sevierville Police are working to identify a person of interest after someone allegedly took pictures of a woman inside a restroom.
Sevierville Police saying this happened inside the women’s restroom at the Walmart along the Parkway.
Anyone who knows who this person is should call SPD Detective Krista Weaver at 865-868-1751.
