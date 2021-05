Chadwick Carr, 32. Photo: Knoxville Police Dept.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police are asking for your help in the search for a missing Clinton man.

Chadwick Carr, 32 is from Clinton and is known to frequent Knoxville. He was last seen in Anderson County on May 2 but was reportedly spotted near N. Central St. and Morelia Avenue on Monday, May 3.

If you see him, you are asked to pick up the phone and call 9-1-1 or the Anderson County emergency dispatch at 865-457-2414