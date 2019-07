Police are asking for your help as they look for a missing teen out of Jefferson City.

This is 16-year-old Andres Aguilar Ramirez was last seen April 2.

Officers believe he may be in the Greeneville area.

Andres is 5’7” and weighs 150 pounds. We’re also told he could be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information about where his whereabouts should call the Jefferson City Police Department at 865-475-4382.