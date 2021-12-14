Police reported her personal belongings were still inside of her apartment and her vehicle was found at her apartment complex.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Lan Nguyen, 29, was reported missing on Monday, December 13.

Nguyen was last seen at her apartment in Aventine Northshore on Monday afternoon. Police reported her personal belongings were still inside of her apartment and her vehicle was found at her apartment complex. Nguyen is 5’5” and 115 pounds with black hair.

Anyone with information regarding Nguyen’s whereabouts or the circumstances of her disappearance is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.