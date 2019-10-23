Police searching for missing Madisonville man last seen in September

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police in Madisonville are looking for a man that’s been missing for over a month now.

Officers launching the search for 36-year-old Luke”Gator” Butler on Oct. 7.

Butler’s family says no one has seen or spoken to him since September. They say it’s not like him to go so long without checking in with someone.

Butler has now been entered into the national crime information center. If you have seen him or know where he is, you’re urged to call Madisonville police at 423-443-2268.