Police searching for missing Morristown man

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The Morristown Police Department is asking any information on a man who was reported missing last month.

Morristown Police investigators are searching for 38-year-old Nathan Timothy Klusman. He has not been seen nor heard from by acquaintances since September 7.

Klusman stands 6’0″ tall with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact Morristown Police anytime through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701. 

