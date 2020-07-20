Police searching for two escaped teen from Kentucky children’s home

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WATE) – The search continues this morning for two teenagers who reportedly ran away from the Appalachia Children’s Home in Barbourville.

Investigators say 17-year-old Joshua Crawford ran away from the children’s home on July 12.

Kentucky State Police believe he may now be in Western Kentucky. Police say 17-year-old Francisco Flores ran away with Crawford.

They believe Flores is now in Tennessee. Flores stands 5’10” with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information that could help investigators find the teenagers, contact Kentucky State Police at 606-573-3131.