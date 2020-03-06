Police take two escapees from Mountain View Youth Development Center into custody

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — UPDATE (9p.m.) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night that both escapees were in custody after the pursuit.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Authorities are actively searching Thursday night for two reported juvenile escapees from the Mountain View Youth Development Center.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching along with the Dandridge Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Knox County Sheriff’s Office (Air Watch) and nearly residents are urged to remain inside their homes.

The two juveniles reportedly stole a vehicle and crashed on Wine near Niles roads and were on foot. The youth are described as one white male and one black male wearing tans pants; one has a green shirt and one is wearing a black shirt.

If you live in this area remain inside and if you see anyone matching this description call 911 immediately.

