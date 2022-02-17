KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating and asking for any public information after a shooting victim arrived at a local hospital in a personal vehicle and died shortly thereafter.

Officers responded to the University of Tennessee Medical Center around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday where a 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at the emergency room by a personal vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival. A Knoxville Police spokesperson said it’s not known at this time where the shooting occurred and investigators have been unable to locate a crime scene.

There are four ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

An investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit is underway and a KPD release said more information will be released as it becomes available.