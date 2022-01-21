KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a driver caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to the baseball field at Austin-East Magnet High School.

A KPD spokesperson said that vandalism occurred around 11:11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17.

Based on security footage, the suspect vehicle appears to be a full-size silver Chevy pickup truck with an extended cab. The suspect vehicle also appears to have a specialty tag with white and pink coloring.

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said the truck and its owner have been identified through a tip.



Photos: Knoxville Police Department

One Knoxville SC, the city’s new professional soccer team, started a gofundme to pay for repairs to the field. The fund exceed their $10,000 goal in a matter of hours.

There are four ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous.









“What is frustrating is that it was looking good and we have games scheduled for March,” Austin-East H.S. coach Kaylin Chesney, Sr wrote on Facebook. “This field hadn’t been touched for years and the time that we begin working on it to make it playable and put a team together….someone does this.”