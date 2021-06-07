Police seek help to identify Knoxville burglary suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who burglarized a car and stole several credit cards last month.

On May 18, a victim’s car was burglarized at 1800 Linden Ave. Immediately after, the victim’s stolen credit cards were used by the suspect at several stores. Police described the suspect as an elderly black male with dreadlocks. He was seen on security footage walking with a cane.

Contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.