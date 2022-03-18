KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify one of three people suspected of beating a man unconscious and leaving him with chipped teeth at a bar near the University of Tennessee campus last month.

Investigators are asking for help to identify a suspect in an aggravated assault at The Hill Bar & Grill on Feb. 13 seen on security footage. The 23-year-old victim was treated at the University of Tennessee Medical Center after being badly beaten.

Knoxville Police officers responded to The Hill Bar & Grill just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 13 where the victim was being treated for lacerations to the back of his head, swelling on the left side of his face and several chipped teeth.

A witness told investigators she saw the victim get into an argument with three suspects before he was struck by one, causing him to fall and strike his head on a pool table. The witness said the other two suspects punched him multiple times before the bar security intervened.

The suspects reportedly fled on foot in an unknown direction. Following the incident, three suspect descriptions were released.

One was described as a white male, around 6′ tall with an average build, black shirt and black pants. The second suspect was described as a Hispanic male wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants. The third was described as a white male wearing a blue shirt and red sweatpants.

There are four ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

No other arrests have been made in connection to the incident.