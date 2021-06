KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of two men involved in an armed altercation at the Sevierville Walmart two days before Christmas has plead guilty to a lessened charge.

Dashawn Leon Bonner, 22, of Pensacola, Florida, allegedly pushed Pedro Salisipan Ngayan Jr., 65, of Pigeon Forge, during an argument on Dec. 23. Ngayan then pointed a handgun at Bonnor. Bonnor retreated to another location and Ngayan followed. Bonnor then pointed his own handgun at Ngayan. No shots were fired during the incident.